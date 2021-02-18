Advertisement

Former Sen. Bob Dole announces cancer diagnosis

Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on
Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on(AP Graphics)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former Sen. Bob Dole announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

His first treatment will begin Monday.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” he said in a statement.

The former senator and senate majority leader from Kansas retired from the Senate in 1996. He was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 in an unsuccessful bid to defeat President Bill Clinton.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Keszler steps down from council
City Council member in Sturgis steps down from position
news
South Dakota single mother says she braves cold, living in her car
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in killing according to police
Keating Resources announced that South Dakota’s first sportsbook will open the day after...
Deadwood Dicks to be site of South Dakota’s first sportsbook

Latest News

The family of D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide after the...
Family seeks ‘line-of-duty’ recognition for DC officer who died by suicide after Capitol riot
The study said that of the 498 murders recorded in Wyoming between 2000 and 2019, 105, 21% of...
Indigenous people make up almost 25% of Wyoming murder victims
The CDC says flu activity is the lowest it’s been at this point in the season since it started...
CDC: Flu activity at lowest since 2005
What are the common symptoms of flu and what you can do to avoid the risk of complications?
What should you do if you get the flu?