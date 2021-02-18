Cooking with Eric - Chicken Thighs with Shallots and Spinach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I just love chicken thighs. Yes, it’s dark meat, but there’s so much flavor in thighs than in breasts, and although there are a few more calories in dark meat chicken, there are more nutrients.

I start by seasoning both sides of 6 chicken thighs with celery salt and ground pepper. I sauté the thighs in 1 1/2 TB olive oil until done - which will be about 6 to 8 minutes per side. You know chicken is done when juices run clear and the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 170 degrees.

After the chicken is done, remove the thighs to a plate; tent with foil to keep warm.

In the pan drippings, sauté 3 finely chopped shallots. Then add 1/3 cup dry white wine and boil until wine is reduced by half. Then add 3 cups of fresh baby spinach, trimmed and 1/4 c sour cream. Stir constantly and cook until spinach is wilted.

Serve with the chicken thighs.

