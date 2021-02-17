Single Mother says she Braves the Cold, Living in her Car

Advertisement

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Several days of below freezing temperatures are now coming to an end.

But for one single mother, her struggle is far from over.

Morgan Vroman says she has been struggling to make ends meet for the past few years.

She says she lives in her car and camper.

“With the cold weather is it harder to get buy-in the camper. Yeah. We have had frozen walls. Frozen floors. Running on propane and wood. Thank God we live in the hills because it’s plentiful.” Morgan Vroman

