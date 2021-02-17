National Weather Service issues Small Stream Flood Advisory for Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish Creek, now closed off due to an unusual act of nature.

“The ice is forming due to these prolonged cold temperatures and it’s accumulating in the shallower parts of Spearfish Creek and it’s actually building from the bottom up which is then, in turn, pushing the water upwards and out onto the banks along Spearfish Creek,” says Hydrologist for the National Weather Service Melissa Smith.

The waters have frozen all the way to the bottom of the bridge.

And Spearfish Public Safety Director Pat Rotert says this isn’t the first time this phenomenon has occurred in Spearfish Creek, back in 2008 the waters flooded all the way up to peoples’ houses.

“2008 we had it in a pretty severe fashion where we had almost 30 days of either single digit or below zero temps. Doesn’t happen every winter, but many winters it happens to some level,” says Rotert.

The problem with this type of ice build-up is that it can potentially cause flooding, which is why the National Weather Service has already issued a Small Stream Flood Advisory, in effect until Friday.

It’s a precautionary measure, as the city of Spearfish recommends you don’t get too close to the creek.

“Even walking on those areas, not just the slip and fall issues, but you can get shelf ice built up along the edge of the creek that looks like I can walk out onto that closer to the flowing water than I normally would,” says Rotert. “That ice may only be four or five inches thick there, that shelf ice, and there may be flowing water below it.”

Right now, the creek isn’t rising or falling.

But Rotert says once we get out of the extreme cold, the ice will start to go down and the water flow will return to normal.

