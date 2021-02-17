Advertisement

National Weather Service issues Small Stream Flood Advisory for Spearfish

The waters are high due to the bottom freezing.
The waters are high due to the bottom freezing.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish Creek, now closed off due to an unusual act of nature.

“The ice is forming due to these prolonged cold temperatures and it’s accumulating in the shallower parts of Spearfish Creek and it’s actually building from the bottom up which is then, in turn, pushing the water upwards and out onto the banks along Spearfish Creek,” says Hydrologist for the National Weather Service Melissa Smith.

The waters have frozen all the way to the bottom of the bridge.

And Spearfish Public Safety Director Pat Rotert says this isn’t the first time this phenomenon has occurred in Spearfish Creek, back in 2008 the waters flooded all the way up to peoples’ houses.

“2008 we had it in a pretty severe fashion where we had almost 30 days of either single digit or below zero temps. Doesn’t happen every winter, but many winters it happens to some level,” says Rotert.

The problem with this type of ice build-up is that it can potentially cause flooding, which is why the National Weather Service has already issued a Small Stream Flood Advisory, in effect until Friday.

It’s a precautionary measure, as the city of Spearfish recommends you don’t get too close to the creek.

“Even walking on those areas, not just the slip and fall issues, but you can get shelf ice built up along the edge of the creek that looks like I can walk out onto that closer to the flowing water than I normally would,” says Rotert. “That ice may only be four or five inches thick there, that shelf ice, and there may be flowing water below it.”

Right now, the creek isn’t rising or falling.

But Rotert says once we get out of the extreme cold, the ice will start to go down and the water flow will return to normal.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in killing according to police
A new airline debuts in Rapid City.
New airline makes its first stop in Rapid City
Signs at the Rushmore Mall vaccination site.
Monument Health has more than 28,000 people on COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
Former STAR Academy gets $1.3M bid
36-year-old Arnson Absolu of New York pleaded not guilty before Seventh Circuit Judge Robert...
Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty to murder charges

Latest News

The new format will give more time for different films to be showcased, as well as more Q&A...
Black Hills Film Festival going virtual for its 12th year
As temperatures range from below zero to single digits, the supply of non-renewable power is...
Area sees outages as energy supply runs short
Oyate Health
Mass COVID vaccine event being held by Oyate Health
File image
77-year-old man killed after house fire near Belle Fourche