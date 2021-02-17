Houston on boil water notice amid power outages, freezing weather

(Gray News) - The hits keep coming in Texas amid a severe cold snap.

Houston, the fourth most populous city in the nation, is under a boil water notice.

A boil water notice is now in effect for Houston until further notice. Check with local provider or MUD to see if you are impacted. If you don't have power to boil water, you're advised to use bottled water for consumption. pic.twitter.com/M1rN9z453R — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) February 17, 2021

Houston Public Works issued the notice Wednesday morning, asking people to boil their water for at least two minutes and then let cool before using.

The office of Mayor Sylvester Turner told people who don’t have the means to boil water to use bottled water if they have it.

About 2.7 million households were still without power across the state Tuesday night, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said.

Texas residents have dealt with widespread blackouts since Monday.

Overall, at least 20 people have died during the cold that struck the southern Plains and South, the Associated Press reported, some while struggling to stay warm in their homes.

