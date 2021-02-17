Advertisement

Gov. Noem urges Biden to change course on fuel sources after rolling blackouts

Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) discusses media coverage of the Keystone XL pipeline during a press...
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) discusses media coverage of the Keystone XL pipeline during a press conference Feb. 4 in Pierre.(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Noem has said the president’s executive orders on oil, gas and coal development create a bottleneck on America’s Energy supply, limiting future energy Development.

Noem urges Biden to change course on fuel policies

Noem has voiced her concerns about the Biden administration’s policies on fuel since he signed an executive order pulling a permit on the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

After the power issues this week, due to the weather, she is again asking for the president to consider all forms of energy.

She appeared on Fox News to explain her reasoning.

“I have always been a supporter of diversified energy; I think it is critically important we prioritize all forms of energy, Biden has specifically gone after coal and oil and gas and I think that’s dangerous,” said Noem.

Some in the Democratic Party of South Dakota, see this as an attempt made by the governor against clean, renewable energy.

“South Dakota relies heavily on renewable’s, approximately 70% of our energy is hydroelectric and wind and it served us well. South Dakota doesn’t have any significant amounts of petroleum, natural gas or coal. We do however have ample supplies wind, sun and water from the mighty Missouri,” said Nikki Gronli, Vice Chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota.

Those who work in utilities know there is a fine balancing act when it comes to power supplies.

“Building generation cost money right, so you have to always try and balance the cost with the benefit of making sure do you put one or two more natural gas peaking plants out there to make sure we have a little bit more, well a natural gas plant can cost $350 or $400 million,” said Chris Studer, Public Relations Officer, East River Electric.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in killing according to police
Steve Keszler steps down from council
City Council member in Sturgis steps down from position
A new airline debuts in Rapid City.
New airline makes its first stop in Rapid City
36-year-old Arnson Absolu of New York pleaded not guilty before Seventh Circuit Judge Robert...
Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty to murder charges

Latest News

South Dakota Senate shoots down legislation to help Hideaway Hills homeowners
The 12th Annual Black Hills Film Festival is going virtual this year with submissions from...
Black Hills Film Festival goes virtual
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
Governor Noem’s down syndrome abortion ban passes to House floor
news
Update Power Outages