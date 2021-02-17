Decision to charge Ravnsborg for fatal accident expected on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A press conference concerning charges against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is slated to come Thursday.

Prosecutors have been evaluating the case to determine charges against Ravnsborg, who hit and killed a pedestrian with his car more than five months ago outside of Highmore. The deputy Hyde County state’s attorney Emily Sovell will announce whether she is filing charges at 12 p.m. MST on Thursday, Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo told KOTA Territory News.

The Hyde County State’s Attorney’s Office is consulting with Vargo, the Beadle County state’s attorney and the former Minnehaha state’s attorney to determine if any charges will be filed against AG Jason Ravnsborg.

The decision has left Joesph Boever’s--the pedestrian who was fatal struck by Ravnsborg--family skeptical of how long the investigation and charging decision have taken. Gov. Kristi Noem has also spoken out, expressing disappointment with the lack of answers

While casting an Electoral College vote for the state, Ravnsborg spoke about how he continued his daily duties as Attorney General and felt confident he had “not committed any crime.”

“I believe that we will--when we have all the facts, not a selected amount of facts. We’ll know the full story, and we’ll make a full statement,” he told KOTA Territory News.”I guess I would take great dispute that we are lying. I guess some things have come out that I do not believe accurate also, so we’ll just let the investigation run, and we’ll make a full statement when that has been completed,” Ravnsborg said.

Ravnsborg was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus westbound on U.S. Highway 14 a mile west of Highmore when he struck Boever, 55, of Highmore at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, according to a release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The Attorney General called to dispatch the night of the accident, claiming he thought he hit a deer. Boever’s body was found in the ditch Sunday morning.

Later, it was revealed Ravnsborg was distractedly driving when he hit Boever on the shoulder of the road, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s accident report.

