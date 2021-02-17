Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Crockpot Nachos

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a great recipe for nachos that might be a little different, but it sure is great!

First, brown a pound of ground beef. Drain extra fat. Place that beef in a crockpot, then add a quarter cup each of finely diced bell pepper and white onion. Add a cup of jarred taco sauce along with a can of refried beans. Also add a can of cream of mushroom soup and a can of Mexican cheese soup (use any cheese soup you can find in the Mexican section of the grocery store).

Cook on high for 2 hours, or low for 4 hours until bubbly.

Serve on top of chips with lettuce, tomatoes or sour cream if desired

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in killing according to police
A new airline debuts in Rapid City.
New airline makes its first stop in Rapid City
36-year-old Arnson Absolu of New York pleaded not guilty before Seventh Circuit Judge Robert...
Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty to murder charges
File image
77-year-old man killed after house fire near Belle Fourche

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Tuscan Chicken Breasts
Cooking with Eric - Tuscan Chicken Breasts
Cooking Beef with Eric - Meatballs with a Chocolate Tomato Sauce
Cooking Beef with Eric - Meatballs with a Chocolate Tomato Sauce
Cooking with Eric - Andouille Sausage Skillet
Cooking with Eric - Andouille Sausage Skillet
Cooking Beef with Eric - Slow Cooker Enchilada Soup
Cooking Beef with Eric - Slow Cooker Enchilada Soup