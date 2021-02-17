Cooking Beef with Eric - Crockpot Nachos

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a great recipe for nachos that might be a little different, but it sure is great!

First, brown a pound of ground beef. Drain extra fat. Place that beef in a crockpot, then add a quarter cup each of finely diced bell pepper and white onion. Add a cup of jarred taco sauce along with a can of refried beans. Also add a can of cream of mushroom soup and a can of Mexican cheese soup (use any cheese soup you can find in the Mexican section of the grocery store).

Cook on high for 2 hours, or low for 4 hours until bubbly.

Serve on top of chips with lettuce, tomatoes or sour cream if desired

