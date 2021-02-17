Advertisement

City Council member in Sturgis steps down from position

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A city council seat opened up in Sturgis after Steve Keszler announced his resignation.

Keszler represents Ward 4 and his term was set to expire in 2022. Individuals living in Ward Four who are interested in serving in this position for the next year are asked to fill out an application and return it to the Sturgis Finance Office at Sturgis City Hall by 5:00 PM on Friday, February 26.

