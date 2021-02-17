Advertisement

Black Hills Film Festival going virtual for its 12th year

The new format will give more time for different films to be showcased, as well as more Q&A...
The new format will give more time for different films to be showcased, as well as more Q&A sessions with filmmakers, following the virtual screenings.(Black Hills Film Festival)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 12th Annual Black Hills Film Festival kicks off Thursday -- this time using a virtual format due to the pandemic.

The new format will give more time for different films to be showcased, as well as more Q&A sessions with filmmakers, following the virtual screenings. Local movie fans can purchase an all-access pass for $99 or buy tickets for individual films at $10 apiece.

Film Festival Executive Director Chris VanNess said that the annual film festival continues to put a spotlight on local filmmakers.

”It really has enhanced the presence of our filmmakers in the general industry,” VanNess said. “We’ve had three really good films coming out of South Dakota that have gone on to win Emmy awards and all kinds of other awards, distribution contracts, and those types of things.”

