Active cases drop in South Dakota, 95 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Active COVID-19 cases fell in South Dakota as the department of health reported 95 new infections Wednesday.

The Department of Health reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 110,685. The state currently has 2,072 active cases.

Wednesday’s new cases included 16 in Pennington County and seven in Meade County. One was reported in Lawrence, Perkins and Butte counties.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update. The death toll remains at 1,844.

Officials reported 94 current hospitalizations Wednesday, down three from the prior day. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 3.4% of hospital beds and 4.7% of ICU beds.

Health officials say a total of 56,175 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 dose. Just under 51,165 have received both COVID-19 doses. The state’s allotment of weekly vaccines would increase by 13.7% next week to 17,650 doses, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday.

The South Dakota Department of Health will lower the age for vaccinations to those 65 and older starting next Monday. As of this week, people over the age of 70 are able to get vaccinated. Younger people can also get vaccinated if they are critical care workers or have two or more underlying symptoms.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.