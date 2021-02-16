Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Best snow day ever!’ for Blizzard the polar bear

There’s nothing like fresh powder
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (Gray News) – Blizzard the polar bear makes no secret about how much he likes the snow.

It’s plain to see as you watch the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in the Seattle area over the weekend.

“Polar bear Blizzard is having the best snow day ever!” a post on the zoo’s Twitter account says.

Blizzard was rescued as an orphaned cub in Churchill, Canada.

Just over a foot of snow fell on SeaTac Airport during the weekend, according to the Seattle Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
The recent snow accumulation in the Black Hills may have been a bummer for some, but winter...
42nd annual Governor’s Snowmobile Ride held near Lead
Rounds, Thune vote for acquittal in Trump impeachment
The United States Air Force announced a new regulation allowing female airmen to lose the tight...
Air Force releases new grooming standards for women
A new airline debuts in Rapid City.
New airline makes its first stop in Rapid City

Latest News

As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
‘Things will likely get worse’: Cold disrupts power in Texas
Many Cornerstone staff and residents receive Pfizer vaccinations
Monument Health vaccinates Cornerstone Rescue Mission staff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
You can see the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell over the weekend.
Blizzard the polar bear loves the snow