Advertisement

Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty to murder charges

36-year-old Arnson Absolu of New York pleaded not guilty before Seventh Circuit Judge Robert...
36-year-old Arnson Absolu of New York pleaded not guilty before Seventh Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky to three counts of first-degree murder during a virtual arraignment hearing on Feb. 16, 2021.(KOTA)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New details are coming to light on a series of murders that killed three adults.

36-year-old Arnson Absolu of New York pleaded not guilty before Seventh Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky to all three counts of first-degree murder during a virtual arraignment hearing on Tuesday.

Timothy Rensch, an attorney representing Absolu, requested state attorneys to decide whether they will pursue the death penalty within a 45-day time frame. The judge granted the request, giving the state until March 30th to make a decision.

Gusinsky also signed a no-contact order against the New York man, barring him from speaking to family members of the victims and witnesses associated with the case.

On Aug. 24, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy of Colorado was found dead in a car alongside Rapid City-man Charles Red Willow, 26, following a nighttime shooting at Thomson Park on Meadowlark Drive.

According to a Rapid City Police press release from Sept. 23, preliminary evidence indicated a potential drug connection may be related to the shooting.

Additionally, the body of Dakota Zaiser, a 22-year-old man from Rapid City, was found in a forested area north of Sheridan Lake on Sept. 22. Police determined Absolu to be the primary suspect Zaiser’s death.

Court documents also show that Absolu was previously convicted of two past felonies: a possession of marijuana charge that took place in Carson County, Texas on Sept. 3, 2010; and a second-degree possession of a weapon charge in New York on June 20th, 2012. However, these crimes will not enhance the severity of any potential punishment if he found guilty.

If prosecutors decide not to pursue the death penalty, Absolu could face life in prison and a $50,000 fine for each murder count.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new airline debuts in Rapid City.
New airline makes its first stop in Rapid City
Signs at the Rushmore Mall vaccination site.
Monument Health has more than 28,000 people on the waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine
Former STAR Academy gets $1.3M bid
Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Active COVID-19 cases up slightly on Monday, no new deaths reported in South Dakota

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal two vehicle crash in Gallia County Sunday...
Noth Dakota man identified in fatal accident where semi-truck crossed center line
As winter weather hit Michiana this weekend, power lines took a hit as well, and Indiana...
South Dakota PUC: Polar vortex has created an ‘unprecedented’ demand for power
Rolling blackouts are happening all across Texas. But some Texomans say their power rolled off...
Power fully restored in some Black Hills communities after rolling black outs
Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up in South Dakota Tuesday