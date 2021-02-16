Rolling blackouts not impacting Black Hills like rest of Midwest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Millions without power across the country are with below zero temperatures that have persisted for several days.

The high demand for power has overwhelmed the grid. Luckily rolling blackouts, have not happened in the Black Hills as of yet. KOTA Territory News spoke with the CEO of West River Electric if it’s possible here.

It’s a concern right now. We are a big enough footprint usually it’s not an issue,” Dick Johnson said. “Warm down south. Cooler up here. That has not been the case this time so we have to be very cautious that we have enough generation available.”

He says there are things you can do right now to help avoid blackouts. Specifically conserving energy during peak times at night and in the morning.

He says to cut down on using your dryer, electric heaters. Even turning down your thermometer to 68 degrees can help.

People don’t need to conserve energy for too long, Johnson said. He said conserving for the “next couple of days” will be sufficient.

“The peak, they are telling us. is tonight and tomorrow morning,” Johnson said.

