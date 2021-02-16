Advertisement

Rapid City Landfill has holiday lights donated to be recycled

The numbers are in for Rapid City after collecting Christmas trees and non-working lights over the holiday season.
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

26 tons of trees were picked up at the two locations around town and 3,200 pounds of broken lights were also collected.

The collection of lights increased by over a thousand pounds from last year.

Now with those materials at the landfill, the lights will be recycled while the trees get turned into yard waste compost.

“t is phenomenal to get that out of the waste stream and use it more useful manners, especially the yard waste because they are in large volumes, so really being able to save 36 tons of air space is life-changing for a landfill,” Janice Knight, Outreach Coordinator, Solid Waste Division.

If you still have lights you want to get rid of ... you can take them to the landfill on your next visit and they have a bin in front of the education building to drop them off

