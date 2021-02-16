Rapid City Area Schools to offer free childhood developmental screenings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There will be free appointments for early childhood developmental screenings offered next month, the Rapid City Area School District announced.

The screenings will happen on March 8 and 9 at Jefferson Building for children who are three-years to five-years-old free of charge.

The screenings check a child’s development in the areas of language and articulation, concept development, hearing, vision and motor skills.

Results are shared with parents along with ideas to help enhance their children’s development.

Parents who live in the Rapid City Area School District can make an appointment to have their children screened by calling 394-1813.

