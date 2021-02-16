Advertisement

Power fully restored in some Black Hills communities after rolling black outs

By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Butte Electric Cooperative announced a five to 15 minute planned outage in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

Co-op members connected to the Belle Fourche, Newell, Arpan and Indian Creek Substations have since had their power fully restored.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the West River Electric Association announced a rolling blackout for the Westin Heights area of Rapid City. Although service was restored, they warned of the possibility of further outages.

Statewide, South Dakotans are being asked to conserve power after a record-breaking cold from North Dakota to Texas is putting a strain on the electrical grid.

