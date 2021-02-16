Advertisement

Monument Health vaccinates Cornerstone Rescue Mission staff

Some of the homeless population receive Pfizer vaccines
Many Cornerstone staff and residents receive Pfizer vaccinations
Many Cornerstone staff and residents receive Pfizer vaccinations
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills has been dealing with subzero temperatures for the past week.

Homeless shelters have seen an uptick in guests over the past couple of weeks, including many people freezing and asking for dry clothes.

The Cornerstone Rescue mission has seen more people going in asking for hot meals and warm clothes. The rescue mission can take people in for up to 90-days.

Lysa Allison, executive director of the cornerstone mission says she is grateful for the community and their part in helping the homeless community.

“ We just meet them where they are, when they show up and we find out what their needs are and we do what we can to care for them. We have people finding jobs weekly and then we have people moving out weekly as well, so we have constant success stories at the mission ”

Homeless people staying at the shelter received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday.

Theresa Ferdinand is a registered nurse with Monument Health, she is excited to part of the occasion.

" So we’re hoping to vaccinate 30 of the staff members and then about 60 of the homeless community. We’re super excited to be here and many people participate, really it’s just overwhelming to see people come in and everyone is really excited to get the vaccine and protect the community.”

