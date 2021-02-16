Looking Much Warmer in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It may not feel like it now but there models showing us that our forecast will be under the influence of a ridge in about a day.

First, we will have to deal with at least one more bout of energy that will bring us pretty thick cloud cover and a small chance of light snow. We are not looking at anything that will be measurable, but a few flurries and not more than an .1″ to .5″ to be concerned about.

The super-frigid air will keep moving to the east and out of the region over the next 24-48 hours. That is phenomenal news. However, because of the snow our warming will be on the slow side, but overall conditions will be dry except where we get those minor flurries.

Our highs across the area will be in the 20s by Wednesday into Thursday, with an increase to above freezing by Friday.

Tonight in Rapid City mostly cloudy and 2°. High tomorrow of 18° and partly cloudy.

