Former state legislator announces 2022 bid for state office

PIERRE, S.D. - A former South Dakota state senator has announced his intentions to run for state office in 2022.

Jordan Youngberg announced Tuesday he would be seeking the office of South Dakota’s Commissioner of School and Public Lands.

Youngberg served in the state legislator from 2017 to 2020, before resigning from that position to take a job with the state treasurer’s office.

“I have a fierce desire to continue serving our state, and I believe that my conservative, hardworking approach is a perfect fit to lead the office of South Dakota School & Public Lands,” said Youngberg. “As South Dakota’s next Commissioner, I’m committed to utilizing my legislative experience and commitment to financial stewardship to ensure the office continues to effectively maintain all properties and allocate funds to our school districts.”

The office oversees the management of schools, endowment lands, and trust funds owned or administered by the state. Current commissioner Ryan Brunner is unable to seek reelection due to being term limited.

Youngberg served as majority whip during the 2019 legislative session. Currently, there are no other announced candidates for this office.