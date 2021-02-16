Advertisement

Former state legislator announces 2022 bid for state office

Jordan Youngberg of Madison has announced his candidacy for the Commissioner of School and Public Lands.
(KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - A former South Dakota state senator has announced his intentions to run for state office in 2022.

Jordan Youngberg announced Tuesday he would be seeking the office of South Dakota’s Commissioner of School and Public Lands.

Youngberg served in the state legislator from 2017 to 2020, before resigning from that position to take a job with the state treasurer’s office.

“I have a fierce desire to continue serving our state, and I believe that my conservative, hardworking approach is a perfect fit to lead the office of South Dakota School & Public Lands,” said Youngberg. “As South Dakota’s next Commissioner, I’m committed to utilizing my legislative experience and commitment to financial stewardship to ensure the office continues to effectively maintain all properties and allocate funds to our school districts.”

The office oversees the management of schools, endowment lands, and trust funds owned or administered by the state. Current commissioner Ryan Brunner is unable to seek reelection due to being term limited.

Youngberg served as majority whip during the 2019 legislative session. Currently, there are no other announced candidates for this office.

Most Read

A new airline debuts in Rapid City.
New airline makes its first stop in Rapid City
Signs at the Rushmore Mall vaccination site.
Monument Health has more than 28,000 people on the waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine
Former STAR Academy gets $1.3M bid
Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Active COVID-19 cases up slightly on Monday, no new deaths reported in South Dakota

Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up in South Dakota Tuesday
Rolling blackouts not impacting Black Hills like rest of Midwest
Some of the homeless population receive Pfizer vaccines
How you can get on the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
Christmas lights
Rapid City Landfill has holiday lights donated to be recycled