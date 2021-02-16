Advertisement

77-year-old man killed after house fire near Belle Fourche

By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - A house fire in Belle Fourche has claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.

Around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Prairie Hills Road., about a half-mile west of Highway 85.

The residence was entirely engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said. The person who reported the fire had also removed the homeowner by the time crews got there.

CPR was performed while the 77-year-old homeowner was taken to Spearfish Monument Hospital, where he later died. The name of the victim has not been released but we will keep you updated as we receive more information.

Lamphere said the cause of the blaze is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

The Spearfish, and Nisland/Arpan fire departments assisted with the call.

