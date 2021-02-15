South Dakota expands COVID-19 vaccinations to 70 and older on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Beginning Monday, South Dakotans who are 70 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Group 1D can be vaccinated along with patients who are high-risk and those who live in nursing homes and other group settings.

“The Department of Health and our vaccination partners continue making strides in protecting South Dakotans against COVID-19 through our vaccination efforts,” Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health said in a news release. “Today, as we lower the age of vaccination to 70, we continue delivering on the promise of an orderly and well thought out vaccination strategy reaching all corners of our state.”

The vaccination age will continue to be decreased in five-year increments as the vaccine supply allows until all people age 65 and older can be vaccinated, the Department of Health reported. Malsam-Rysdon said South Dakota will to13,550 doses per week from the government.

If you are part of group 1D, health officials say you should find out who your vaccine provider is and register to be notified when it’s your turn to get the shot. As more people are vaccinated, the state will expand 1D to include people ages 65 and older. For South Dakotans on the western side of the state, Monument Health encourages patients to sign up for their vaccine waitlist.

GET ON THE WAITLIST: Fill out a form

The state is also vaccinating anyone eligible in Phase 1A and 1C. People in this group who have not yet been vaccinated can go to vaccineregister.monument.health, the healthcare provider said.

So far, South Dakota has administered 125,321 vaccine doses among 86,304 state residents, with 49,887 people having completed their two-dose vaccine series. As of Monday, 15% has had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

