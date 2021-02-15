Only a Painstakingly Slow Warming Trend this Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Slowly but surely, our bitter arctic airmass will move off the east, but it will be a slow process.

As the arctic high moves away, the pressure gradient tightens over the area, resulting in brisk southeast winds today. These winds with the below zero temperatures are creating dangerous wind chills of -30 to -40 degrees. This can freeze exposed flesh in a matter of a few minutes.

A weak disturbance will bring some clouds and maybe a few snow flurries Tuesday.

Then the warming trend continues, and by Friday and the weekend, finally, we’ll rise above freezing!

