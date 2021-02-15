Advertisement

New airline makes its first stop in Rapid City

A new airline debuts in Rapid City.
A new airline debuts in Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Boutique Air offers non-stop service to Chadron, Nebraska then to Denver, Colorado and now Rapid City is a stop on the list.

Just like any major airline, Boutique Air has their own ticket counter in the back of the airport, that Executive Director of the airport Patrick Dame says has been empty for a while.

Many people in the Black Hills have used this airline after driving down to Chadron, but now Dame says they can save the time and fly straight out of Rapid City.

”Anytime that we can improve the connectivity for our customers in to and out of Rapid City is a great opportunity for everybody here. Last year was a tough year for all airports across the United States as most of us saw 50% or worse drops in passenger loads. We anticipate that our market is going to recover a lot faster than several other markets around the country,” says Dame.

Dame says the quick rebound for the airport is because of the wide-open spaces and amenities in and around the Black Hills.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
The recent snow accumulation in the Black Hills may have been a bummer for some, but winter...
42nd annual Governor’s Snowmobile Ride held near Lead
Rounds, Thune vote for acquittal in Trump impeachment
The United States Air Force announced a new regulation allowing female airmen to lose the tight...
Air Force releases new grooming standards for women
Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car...
Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver

Latest News

Signs at the Rushmore Mall vaccination site.
Monument Health has more than 28,000 people on the waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine
Valentine’s Day is all about openly communicating your love but it’s the day to day that can...
Rapid City counselor shares some post Valentine’s Day advice
Post Valentine's Day advice from Rapid City Counselors
Post Valentine's Day advice from Rapid City Counselors
Another South Dakota lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 in House