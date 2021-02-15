Advertisement

Mother, 4-year-old son rescued after getting stuck inside Mich. car wash

By WDIV Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WDIV) - A Michigan mother and her young son who’s battling cancer are OK after they got stuck in a car wash due to the icy conditions.

Rebecca Hodge says she and her 4-year-old son Zachary took what she thought would be a normal trip to the Brownstown Automatic Car Wash after the boy was released from the hospital.

Zachary has been going through chemotherapy for neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer, and his mother wanted to give him a different view besides the inside of a hospital room. Plus, her car was dirty, so she wanted to get it washed.

Rebecca Hodge says after her 4-year-old son Zachary was released from the hospital, where he's...
Rebecca Hodge says after her 4-year-old son Zachary was released from the hospital, where he's being undergoing chemotherapy, she wanted to give him a different view. But the two got stuck inside the car wash.(Source: Family photos, WDIV via CNN)

“My vehicle was washed. Everything worked properly until I went to leave. When I went to leave, that was a whole different scenario,” Hodge said. “When I went to pull forward, to grip traction because there was cement there, there was a sheet of ice, so my front tires spun.”

Hodge says it was at that time a part of the car wash machine allegedly slammed into her car.

The mother called 911 from inside the car wash, and two police officers, Officers Camille Glidden and Erik Mott, arrived on scene. Within about five minutes, the car had been removed.

“We don’t often get called to rescue people from car washes. The officers were able to figure out a way to get her out of there and get her out of that bad situation,” said Chief Jeff Watson of Brownstown Police.

Hodge wanted to thank Glidden and Mott for helping her. She says she’s dealing with her insurance company to fix the damage to her car.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
A man was killed after the semi-truck crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle...
Man killed after semi-truck crosses center line, strikes vehicle near Belle Fourche
The United States Air Force announced a new regulation allowing female airmen to lose the tight...
Air Force releases new grooming standards for women
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
Bills aimed to help Hideaway Hills families make their way through Pierre
The recent snow accumulation in the Black Hills may have been a bummer for some, but winter...
42nd annual Governor’s Snowmobile Ride held near Lead

Latest News

The mother says she’s now dealing with her insurance company to fix the damage to her car.
Icy conditions leave mother, 4-year-old son stuck in Mich. car wash
Cattle shelter from the cold wind on the side of a pump jack array on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021,...
Wintry weather blanketing US to make rare dip to Gulf Coast
One of the many chocolate dishes put on display in Hill City.
Sweet treats rained over Hill City for their annual Tour De Chocolate
The recent snow accumulation in the Black Hills may have been a bummer for some, but winter...
42nd annual Governor’s Snowmobile Ride held near Lead