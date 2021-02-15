Advertisement

Monument Health has more than 28,000 people on the waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine

Signs at the Rushmore Mall vaccination site.
Signs at the Rushmore Mall vaccination site.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health has vaccinated more than 25,000 people and that number continues to grow with the use of their new vaccination site.

“It’s going terrific out at that location. It’s a much larger space and so we’re able to spread out a bit more, socially distance a bit more, and get people checked in and out. It’s a great workflow,” says Senior Director of Ambulatory and Pharmacy Operations for Monument Health Scott Peterson.

As of Monday, Monument Health has more than 28,000 people on the waitlist to get the vaccine and they recommend everyone sign up.

“it’s very important for us in that we go ahead and plan ahead better in knowing how many people in that next group the state announces that we have to vaccinate and so it helps us out greatly, it helps the community,” says Peterson.

Monument Health has seen people call over and over again for an appointment, but they say all people have to do is sign up and the hospital will get in touch with you when your time comes.

“We’re currently doing group 1A, 1B, 1C, and a subset of 1D. So that subset is people in congregate living settings, people that are on dialysis, receiving active cancer treatment, or have had an organ transplant, and then the last group is seventy years of age and older. We began to vaccinate that particular group this week,” says Peterson.

Peterson says there are currently ongoing trials for the COVID-19 children’s vaccine, but that is still months away from approval.

If you are looking to sign up for the vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
The recent snow accumulation in the Black Hills may have been a bummer for some, but winter...
42nd annual Governor’s Snowmobile Ride held near Lead
Rounds, Thune vote for acquittal in Trump impeachment
The United States Air Force announced a new regulation allowing female airmen to lose the tight...
Air Force releases new grooming standards for women
Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car...
Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver

Latest News

A new airline debuts in Rapid City.
New airline makes its first stop in Rapid City
Valentine’s Day is all about openly communicating your love but it’s the day to day that can...
Rapid City counselor shares some post Valentine’s Day advice
Post Valentine's Day advice from Rapid City Counselors
Post Valentine's Day advice from Rapid City Counselors
Another South Dakota lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 in House