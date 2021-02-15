Advertisement

Make Sunday’s DIY Pillow Spray

By Sunday Miller
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’ve been under a lot of stress lately or struggling to fall asleep at night, I have something that might help.

This is a homemade Sleepy Time pillow spray that has calming and relaxing properties to help reduce stress.

What you need:

1/4 cup distilled water, 3 drops grapefruit seed extract, 6 drops lavender essential oil, 4 drops vanilla essential oil, 2 drops cedar essential, a small funnel, and a spray bottle.

Instructions:

1. Using the funnel, fill the spray bottle with 1/4 cup distilled water, I used Smart Water.

2. Add three drops of grapefruit seed extract.

3. For the essential oils, add 6 drops of lavender, 4 drops of vanilla, and 2 drops of cedar to the spray bottle.

4. Close the lid of the spray bottle and shake the mixture gently.

To apply, you can spritz your pillow and bedding a couple of times to promote sleep and reduce insomnia.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
The recent snow accumulation in the Black Hills may have been a bummer for some, but winter...
42nd annual Governor’s Snowmobile Ride held near Lead
Rounds, Thune vote for acquittal in Trump impeachment
The United States Air Force announced a new regulation allowing female airmen to lose the tight...
Air Force releases new grooming standards for women
Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car...
Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver

Latest News

7th South Dakota state house member tests positive for COVID-19 last Friday
The Belle Fourche Broncs girls basketball team only has two regular season game left. The New...
Broncs and Tigers hope to end last few games strong
One of the many chocolate dishes put on display in Hill City.
Sweet treats rained over Hill City for their annual Tour De Chocolate
The recent snow accumulation in the Black Hills may have been a bummer for some, but winter...
42nd annual Governor’s Snowmobile Ride held near Lead