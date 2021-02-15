Make Sunday’s DIY Pillow Spray

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’ve been under a lot of stress lately or struggling to fall asleep at night, I have something that might help.

This is a homemade Sleepy Time pillow spray that has calming and relaxing properties to help reduce stress.

What you need:

1/4 cup distilled water, 3 drops grapefruit seed extract, 6 drops lavender essential oil, 4 drops vanilla essential oil, 2 drops cedar essential, a small funnel, and a spray bottle.

Instructions:

1. Using the funnel, fill the spray bottle with 1/4 cup distilled water, I used Smart Water.

2. Add three drops of grapefruit seed extract.

3. For the essential oils, add 6 drops of lavender, 4 drops of vanilla, and 2 drops of cedar to the spray bottle.

4. Close the lid of the spray bottle and shake the mixture gently.

To apply, you can spritz your pillow and bedding a couple of times to promote sleep and reduce insomnia.

