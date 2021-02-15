Johnson to speak to Pennington County Republican Women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s lone representative will be in Rapid City this week to speak to a Republican group.

The Pennington County Republican Women are hosting Johnson at its monthly meeting. Anyone is invited to ask the representative questions about recent events in Washington D.C. or beyond.

The event begins with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Alex Johnson Hotel Ballroom. It’s $20 by pre-registering or $25 at the door. The entrance fee without lunch is $5. Students can attend free of charge.

Registration can be done by emailing thepcrw@gmail.com, calling 605-215-0455 or on the group’s Facebook Page.

