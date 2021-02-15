Advertisement

Iraq officials: Rockets strike outside airport near US base

Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing damage and wounding at least two civilians.
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing damage and wounding at least two civilians.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say rockets have struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq, wounding at least two civilians and causing property damage.

Three rockets Monday night hit the areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops, the three security officials said.

At least two civilians were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property, the officials said, without providing more details. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

