Former STAR Academy gets $1.3M bid

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - During a last-ditch effort to sell a former juvenile detention facility in Custer, the property sold for around $1.3 million last Friday.

The main campus of the STAR Academy sold for $1,325,000 in an auction with three bidders. The buyer’s name hasn’t been released yet, the governor must approve the purchase agreement. Faith Lewis, of Lewis Realty and Keller William Black Hills Real Estate, was among the bidders.

Bidding began at $1 million as the Feb.12 auction was the fourth time the STAR Academy went up for bid.

In September, 40 acres of the facility were auctioned off for $320,000. But since bids on the main campus were scarce, talks of authorizing demolition of the main campus were underway with Senate Bill 18 if the complex didn’t get any bids in the latest auction. The bill will now be tabled.

Now that the property is entirely sold, the state has nearly $2 million--this includes the $351,000 from repossession fines--from the sales. The money will go into a trust fund for the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

