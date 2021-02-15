Another South Dakota lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 in House

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An eighth member of the South Dakota State House has tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) has tested positive for the virus, KOTA Territory News confirmed. Now, the entire body of the South Dakota House of Representatives is considered a close contact.

State Representatives Will Mortenson (R-Pierre), Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City), Nancy York (R-Watertown), Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg), Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids), and Tamara St. John (R-Sisseton) have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far, no cases have been reported in the state senate. But because of the amount of spread among House members, Senators can attend remotely. So far, two senators have informed him they plan to exercise that option.

