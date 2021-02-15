Active COVID-19 cases up slightly on Monday, no new deaths reported in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Active cases increased a bit Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported in its most recent report.

The Department of Health reported 61 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 110,376. Pennington County reported 12 new cases, Lawrence and Perkins counties each reported one new case.

Active cases rose by 19 to 2,092. The number of active cases rose slightly Monday but has generally been declining for the past two months. Pennington County currently has 217 active cases, and surrounding counties are in double-digits for active cases and marked as moderate for community spread: Meade County has 45, Lawrence County has 39, Oglala Lakota has 29 and Custer County has 11.

Current hospitalizations are at 86, down from Sunday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,446.

The state has recorded a total of 1,844 coronavirus deaths. Over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), the state reported 13 more deaths.

Health officials say a total of 54,774 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 dose. The state said 15% of South Dakotans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 7% have been completely vaccinated.

