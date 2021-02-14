The U.S. is expected to spend more than $21 billion this Valentines Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s Valentine’s Day, which means couples across the world are celebrating in every way possible.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 50% of adults in the United State plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year and are expected to spend a total of $21.8 billion.

Some of the popular traditions are candy, cards, and flowers with a nice dinner out but one business in the Black Hills saw a great turnout.

Hester Prouty, the Owner of Prouty Pottery, says this is always a busy time of the year and she is so happy to offer customers lasting memories.

”Valentines Day is a good day to come out with your family and your loved ones to come do projects,” says Prouty. “So here they’re creating memories you know you can go out to dinner and buy flowers, but you can create something here that’s going to last a lifetime.”

There was even a couple there celebrating their eighth anniversary, which happens to be the pottery year.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.