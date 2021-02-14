Advertisement

Rep. Dusty Johnson named top republican on ag subcommittee

Johnson was appointed to lead the republicans on the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture...
Johnson was appointed to lead the republicans on the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture subcommittee where he’ll be overseeing both domestic and overseas livestock inspection and trade policy.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Representative Dusty Johnson is taking on a new role in Washington as the top Republican on a House agriculture subcommittee.

Johnson was appointed to lead the republicans on the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture subcommittee where he’ll be overseeing both domestic and overseas livestock inspection and trade policy.

He said that raising livestock is something that often gets overlooked in D.C.

”Cattle country is incredibly important to South Dakota, but more importantly than that, it’s a big deal for the United States of America,” Johnson said. “It’s a big part of our economy and if we want to continue to feed the world and create an opportunity for farm and ranch country, then we have to have strong, independent cow-calf producers.”

Johnson is the first congressman from the Northern Plains to be the top Republican on the subcommittee in nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
A man was killed after the semi-truck crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle...
Man killed after semi-truck crosses center line, strikes vehicle near Belle Fourche
Black Hawk teenager to plead guilty in 2018 shooting death
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
Bills aimed to help Hideaway Hills families make their way through Pierre
The United States Air Force announced a new regulation allowing female airmen to lose the tight...
Air Force releases new grooming standards for women

Latest News

The recent snow accumulation in the Black Hills may have been a bummer for some, but winter...
42nd annual Governor’s Snowmobile Ride held near Lead
One of the many chocolate dishes put on display in Hill City.
Sweet treats rained over Hill City for their annual Tour De Chocolate
Dogs had to get a toy to the end zone.
Dogs in the Black Hills went head to tail in the firt ever Bark K-9 Bowl
Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg
Five months after accident, Boever family still awaiting answers