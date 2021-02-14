42nd annual Governor’s Snowmobile Ride held near Lead

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - For 42 years, the Governors Snowmobile Ride has been an opportunity for riders to hit the snow-covered trails in the Black Hills. The event is sponsored by the South Dakota Snowmobilers Association and is held annually in honor of the Governor.

The recent snow accumulation in the Black Hills may have been a bummer for some, but winter conditions were welcome at the 42nd annual Governor’s Snowmobile Ride outside of Lead. The Black Hills Snowmobile Club provided a breakfast for the riders before they hit the trails.

SDSA District 2 director Mike Boock said that the conditions were just right for a ride.

“We’ve got some of the best trails in the country, especially when there’s great snow,” Boock said. “This year has been a little low on snow, but fortunately, it’s increased over the last couple of weeks, so that’s good, and the trails are in good condition now. So, the Black Hills are just beautiful, and we love riding out here.”

While the Governor herself couldn’t be there, several South Dakota lawmakers came to showcase this aspect of Black Hills recreation.

Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack said that this event is a great way to show how tourism can be year-round in western South Dakota.

“There are just so many good things to do out here, whether it be cross-country skiing or snowmobiling,” Cammack said. “It’s just a great representation of what our state has to offer.”

The event lasted all day with an evening social after the ride.

