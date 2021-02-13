Sweet treats rained over Hill City for their annual Tour De Chocolate

HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hill City hosted their 10th annual Tour De Chocolate with more than 25 local businesses bringing out some sweet treats.

Those participating in this event got a flyer with what treats each business offered and even the special deals.

Owner of John Green Gallery Lori Nonnast says 2021 has been amazing so far with community support for local businesses and is excited for people to come into town to enjoy Hill City.

”Every year it gets bigger and bigger and people really enjoy just the casual atmosphere. It’s fun because it’s just a short jaunt from Rapid City, feels like you just got away for a little retreat and had some fun with friends and family,” says Nonnast.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.