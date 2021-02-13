Advertisement

Rapid city business owner increases sales by launching a website

Resale clothing store increase sales and boost job opportunities during the pandemic
Clothes Mentor adds new staff during the pandemic
Clothes Mentor adds new staff during the pandemic(kota kevn)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Consumers have relied on resale fashion during the pandemic.

Many people nationwide choose to save some money by shopping at stores like Clothes Mentor.

Clothes Mentor is a nationwide retail franchise with a store in Rapid City. Brands from Wal-mart to Louis Vuitton are sold at Clothes Mentor. New and used clothing is accepted, nothing outdated is sold.

The store shut down at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, shortly after the company launched online, creating new jobs and keeping staff on the clock.

Jennifer Herz, Rapid city owner of Clothes Mentor says launching online has benefitted the store altogether.

" Having that online store gave us that opportunity to kind of stay open and keep some of our employees employed and add more products to our website and launch it that way”

Neighboring states like Wyoming and Nebraska also know about Clothes Mentor and people from all over come to Rapid City to shop.

" 70% percent of our online sales are local customers, cause we do free in-store pickup so they’ll buy it online and they kinda know what time of day they drop things to our website, and we have people stalk out the website every day so they know what kind of things there looking for”

Clothes Mentor also donates to local thrift stores and re-gifting shops.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Rapid City residents react to marijuana bill delays
Bike build
Youth back to building a bike in Sturgis
14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Thursday
A man was killed after the semi-truck crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle...
Man killed after semi-truck crosses center line, strikes vehicle near Belle Fourche

Latest News

Gov. Noem defends her 'dark money' legislation as privacy protection for donors
Noem’s political donation bill nears passage in both legislative chambers
A previous robot used by the Pennington County Special Response team had been used for a decade...
Pennington County Sherriff’s Office purchases two new robots
Snowy road conditions continue into the weekend.
Rapid City street crews to work over weekend, clearing roads
The Career Development Center exists to support the professional development of our BHSU...
BHSU Offers Student Support for Professional Development