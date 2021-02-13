Rapid city business owner increases sales by launching a website

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Consumers have relied on resale fashion during the pandemic.

Many people nationwide choose to save some money by shopping at stores like Clothes Mentor.

Clothes Mentor is a nationwide retail franchise with a store in Rapid City. Brands from Wal-mart to Louis Vuitton are sold at Clothes Mentor. New and used clothing is accepted, nothing outdated is sold.

The store shut down at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, shortly after the company launched online, creating new jobs and keeping staff on the clock.

Jennifer Herz, Rapid city owner of Clothes Mentor says launching online has benefitted the store altogether.

" Having that online store gave us that opportunity to kind of stay open and keep some of our employees employed and add more products to our website and launch it that way”

Neighboring states like Wyoming and Nebraska also know about Clothes Mentor and people from all over come to Rapid City to shop.

" 70% percent of our online sales are local customers, cause we do free in-store pickup so they’ll buy it online and they kinda know what time of day they drop things to our website, and we have people stalk out the website every day so they know what kind of things there looking for”

Clothes Mentor also donates to local thrift stores and re-gifting shops.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.