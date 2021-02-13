Pennington County Sherriff’s Office purchases two new robots

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Special Response Team has two new tactical robots to use in high-level situations. The Sheriff’s Office purchased the robots with a grant from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

A previous robot used by the Pennington County Special Response team had been used for a decade before its capabilities became limited. So, two new robots were purchased last November to help two separate events.

The robots are remote-controlled and have a high-quality camera that the SRT can send into a potentially high-risk area before officers move in.

“It allows us to go into the house and know a little better that either, no ones in there, or there’s definitely someone in there, and we can adjust our tactics according to what we see,” SRT Commander, Captain Tony Harrison said

Harrison said that the technology can help the SRT work more efficiently.

“It’s just another use of technology, as time has developed, and as technology has developed,” Harrison said. “It’s a technology that we’re embracing and we’re using it to keep our officers and our deputies safe.”

The SRT is currently training with the new robots.

