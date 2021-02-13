No Love from Mother Nature this Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I am not looking at anything that will change our forecast over the Valentine’s/Presidents’ Day weekend. It will indeed remain cold. We are still looking at some light snow to continue through Sunday, especially across southern parts of the area.

I do think we will see some clearing around late Sunday morning and into the afternoon, but don’t let that sunshine fool you, it will still be insanely cold, so stay bundled up. The Wind Chill Advisory or Warning is in place for all of us. Wind chill temperatures will be around -34° to -45° when there is any little breeze or gust of wind that pops up.

We are all looking forward to the warm-up that is coming by the end of next week, but until then, I wanted to share something that the National Weather Service put out about the weather on various record breaking Valentine’s Days. For obvious reasons, I wanted to go with the warmer February 14th’s around the area. Maybe this will warm your heart at least a little on this cold day.

Winner 74° (1954)

Spearfish 71° (1921)

Rapid City 70° (1921)

Gillette 58° (1981)

Hot Springs 66° (1954)

An overnight low of -18° and partly cloudy for Saturday. Valentine’s Day will only get up to -3°. Down to -17° overnight Sunday into Monday and on Presidents’ Day a high of -5° during the day.

Please bundle up, drive carefully, and think safety during this cold time.

