Dogs in the Black Hills went head to tail in the firt ever Bark K-9 Bowl

Dogs had to get a toy to the end zone.
Dogs had to get a toy to the end zone.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Buccaneers and the Chiefs faced off last week in the Superbowl and on Saturday two unique teams played head to tail.

The Red Rough Necks and the Blue Ball Hogs played in the first-ever Bark K-9 Bowl at the Rushmore Mall.

The event was inspired by the puppy bowl where the dogs had to get a toy into the end zones, they even had a ref on the field looking for unnecessary ruff-ness.

26 dogs of all different breeds and sizes came together to have a fun playful day on the field.

Co-Owner of Bark K-9 Emily Batman says for their first-ever Bark K-9 Bowl, the turnout was amazing.

”The turnout is way more than we ever anticipated, which we are pleased with,” says Batman. “I think that the weather kind of played in our favor with it being so cold everybody’s looking for something to do so everybody came out and we’re really excited and we want to make this an annual event so next year we know that we’re probably going to need a bigger space.”

For some of the lucky dogs, prizes will be handed out.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

