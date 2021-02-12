Advertisement

South Dakota state house confirms two new COVID cases

The state legislature now has a total of six COVID cases in its ranks.
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.(KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota state house is continuing to deal with its COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, a number of legislators received a text saying two of their colleagues had tested positive that day. Those two legislators were State Rep. Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City) and State Rep. Nancy York (R-Watertown) both received positive results. Both were on the state house floor today.

Howard said that she had some minor chest congestion, but otherwise, felt fine.

The news comes after a number of legislators have already tested positive this week. Those legislators are Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg), Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids) and Tamara St. John (R-Sisseston).

So far, no cases have been reported in the state senate.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Rapid City man caught in meth bust pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
Rapid City residents react to marijuana bill delays
The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A,...
Spearfish attorney reacts to Amendment A ruling
Wyoming's coal communities strategize to transition with Biden's energy plans
Wyoming coal mine in Powder River Basin will stop operations

Latest News

Tourists have been respectfully following the federal mask mandate.
Federal mask mandate going strong at Mount Rushmore
The snow made it possible for the piles to be burned in a controlled environment.
Rapid City Fire Department burns slash piles on M Hill
Bone-chilling cold makes snow-removal more difficult.
Rapid City road crews tackling snowy conditions
Black Hawk teenager to plea guilty for 2018 shooting death