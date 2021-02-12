Advertisement

South Dakota lawmakers confirm at least 6 COVID-19 cases in House

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Multiple state legislators have confirmed to KOTA Territory News that two more cases of COVID-19 in the House have been confirmed.

The two new cases bring the total to six state legislators who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The names of the two state legislators have not yet been released.

State Rep. Tamara St. John of Sisseton, Rep. Aaron Aylward of Harrisburg, and Rep. Chris Karr of Sioux Falls have all been confirmed to have tested positive so far.

