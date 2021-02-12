Rapid City street crews to work over weekend, clearing roads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures are still frigid across the Dakotas, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

While road conditions have improved since Thursday, there are still some snow packed areas.

“Pretty much going to stay status quo through the weekend, the cold conditions are going to hold,” said Darrell Shoemaker, the Rapid City Communications Coordinator. “The crews won’t be taking a break and always making sure that emergency routes, our hills, our bridge decks, our collectors, the mainlines, that those are clear. Continued emphasis in the Hills and the residential areas.”

Shoemaker said conditions Friday were similar to those on Thursday. For street crews, removing product buildup from roads becomes a priority. Shoemaker said these recent conditions are normal for a winter in the Mount Rushmore State.

“The main emphasis is when we have situations like this, we try to overlap our shifts, so that we can maximize the number of people that we have,” said Shoemaker. “The equipment is holding up remarkably well, the crews are holding up remarkably well. They’re used to the situations being winter in Western South Dakota. It’s kind of an around the clock sort of situation.”

Shoemaker expects other Midwest cities to be in the same, very chilly, boat while they deal with similar conditions. Although the roadways are less than ideal, Shoemaker reminds everyone to use common sense when behind the wheel.

“It’s not a NASCAR race,” said Shoemaker. “The Daytona 500 is starting this weekend, so watch the Daytona 500 on TV, don’t be a part of it. Drive the conditions, be cautious, allow extra time, and get to their destinations safely.”

A spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department also reminds everyone to drive safely, take care of your car, give yourself extra time, take curves slowly, and make sure to clear all of your car’s windows.

