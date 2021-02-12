Advertisement

Jules and Sunday Taste Test Chocolate for Social Change

By Jules Rector
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Valentine’s Day is around the corner and what’s the one gift you can’t go wrong with? You guessed it, chocolate.

Cafe Galletti is a family-owned business dedicated to the production and distribution of pure Ecuadorian specialty coffee.

Galletti works in close partnership with over 2,600 Ecuadorian families who produce coffee as their main source of income.

In 2010, Galletti introduced a program and specialty line of coffee that supports gender equality, one of the United Nations SDGs, called Café Mujeres. The program seeks to shrink the gender pay gap, as well as provide financial independence and employment opportunities for women.

Jules and Sunday tasted Cafe Galletti’s Ecuadorian coffee, Andina and Orange Mocha chocolates. You can find their products here.

