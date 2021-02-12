Federal mask mandate going strong at Mount Rushmore

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -One of President Joe Biden’s first executive orders was to immediately enforce mask-wearing on federal property.

Mount Rushmore, home of the founding father’s is no exception.

Visitation ranges from about 2,000 to about 12,000 people a day at the Mount Rushmore monument.

Maureen Ballinger chief of interpretation and education says the monument’s staff is on board with protecting guests and employees from COVID-19

" We implemented it to protect the health of the people who work, and live and visit, all of our national parks and facilities and this is in support of the president’s order on protecting the federal workforce”

Mount Rushmore, is easily the number one attraction in the Black Hills, and Ballinger says visitors have been following the mask mandate guidelines.

Tourism has been a little slow this month due to the winter cold front through but Ballinger encourages people to still come out and see all of Mount Rushmore’s beauty.

Construction has also been underway at Mount Rushmore for over a year, it should be completed by this summer.

