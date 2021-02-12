Extremely Cold Arctic Air to Hang Around this President’s Day Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An extremely cold arctic airmass will remain in place this weekend. Temperatures will mostly stay below zero through Monday morning. Low temperatures will be as cold as -25 in spots. Wind chills will be as low as -45 in northwest South Dakota, and -25 to -40 elsewhere. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect through 11am Monday.

Also, light snow again is falling in southwest South Dakota this morning. One last disturbance will cause another round of light snow late today and tonight, mostly south of I-90. Accumulations of 1″ to 2″ are possible in southwest South Dakota tonight, with lesser amounts further north.

When will we get back above freezing? Not until Thursday of next week!

