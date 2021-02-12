Advertisement

CDC adjusts COVID guidelines for people with both vaccine doses

Once a person has received their two doses of the vaccine and waited two weeks, they should be immune and protected according to Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health.
The CDC said Wednesday that “fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be...
The CDC said Wednesday that “fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19”.(Miranda O'Bryan)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Center for Disease Control announced new guidance for people who have received both doses of the Coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC said Wednesday that “fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19”.

Once a person has received their two doses of the vaccine and waited two weeks, they should be immune and protected according to Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health.

As more and more people get the shot and no longer need to quarantine, will guidance on masks go away as well?

”We need to continue until we can get at least 80% of our community vaccinated. And the reality is, there’s a low chance that you could still transmit the disease, even though you’ve been immunized, you won’t get the disease, but you could,” said Kurra, Monument Health’s vice president of medical affairs. “We just want to be safe and that’s more out of being cautious and protecting others.”

Dr. Anothony Fauci said Thursday, that April will be “open season” for all groups to get the shot. And Dr. Kurra said as long as they continue to receive vaccines, summer could see a return to normal.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Rapid City man caught in meth bust pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
Rapid City residents react to marijuana bill delays
The lawsuit was filed a few weeks after 54% of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A,...
Spearfish attorney reacts to Amendment A ruling
Wyoming's coal communities strategize to transition with Biden's energy plans
Wyoming coal mine in Powder River Basin will stop operations

Latest News

The United States Air Force announced a new regulation allowing female airmen to lose the tight...
Air Force releases new grooming standards for women
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
South Dakota state house confirms two new COVID cases
Tourists have been respectfully following the federal mask mandate.
Federal mask mandate going strong at Mount Rushmore
The snow made it possible for the piles to be burned in a controlled environment.
Rapid City Fire Department burns slash piles on M Hill