Bitterly Cold Weekend in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Models are in pretty good agreement that our frigid weather will be around through at least Monday. Thus the holiday weekend will still be cold. Expect some light snow to continue through at least Sunday, especially across southern parts of our viewing area. We are still looking at a handful of weak disturbances coming through the area.

Snowfall will be at a minimum after tonight. I think that most of the snow happened last night and there is only about an inch or less to go as we move from Thursday night into Friday and Saturday.

Skies will clear as the jet shifts a little further south and out of our area. It will still be cold, but we are making way for more sunshine and an increase in the mercury for next week.

Lows tonight in Rapid City -15° and a mostly cloudy with snow Thursday with a high of -6° with late day snow possible.

