BHSU Offers Student Support for Professional Development

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Graduating college and finding your first professional job can be daunting, which is why Black Hills State University’s Career Development Center is adding new professional development resources for their students.

The Career Development Center exists to support the professional development of our BHSU students while also collaborating with businesses to help fulfill workforce needs in the region and beyond.

The center helps students navigate the transition from education to career and works closely with employers to provide access to qualified graduates.

The coordinator for BHSU’s Career Development Center, Andrea Bakeberg, joined us in-studio to talk about new opportunities for both students and employers.

Bakeburg said, ”We’ve started using a new crew management system, many other universities are on this platform and that is one way we help employers connect with our students.”

Talking about the new career matching website, Handshake, Bakeburg said, “The Platform is excellent because it provides employers an opportunity once they post a position, to find matches. So they can more actively seek those students and reach out to them personally.”

There will be a virtual job fair for students on April 14th and a teacher fair on April 7th. You can find more information here.

