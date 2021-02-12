2 COVID-19 deaths, 209 new cases reported in South Dakota Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Health officials reported two additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Friday as the state surpassed 110,000 total cases.

The state has recorded a total of 1,831 coronavirus deaths. One of the latest victims was in their 70s, the other in their 80s.

The Department of Health reported 209 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 110,068. South Dakota has averaged 149 cases per day over the past week, ranking as the 8th lowest per capita among all states over that time period, according to CDC data. The state has the second-highest per capita cases when factoring in all cases since the pandemic began, behind only North Dakota.

Active cases fell by 101 to 2,108. The number of active cases rose slightly Thursday, but has been generally declining for the past two months.

Current hospitalizations fell to under 100 for the first time since September. Officials reported 84 current hospitalizations Friday, down 20 from the prior day.

Health officials say a total of 98,167 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 dose - an increase of over 6,000 from Thursday. Just under 45,000 have received both COVID-19 doses.

